As Mohammed Shami took the field during the India vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final in Ahmedabad, several kilometers away, his mother Anjum Ara was rushed to a doctor after she complained of dizziness. A day ago, she had wished all her luck and sent good wishes to Shami and Team India for the all-important final on November 19. According to a report in News18, Ara was supposed to travel to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to watch the India vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final but could not. 'May Almighty Make the Children Win' Mohammed Shami's Mother Anjum Ara Prays for Team India Ahead of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final (Watch Video).

It is not clear though if she is admitted to the hospital. The report also added that Shami's mother suffered from anxiety and as a result, was not well in the past few days. The fast bowler's brother Haseeb and his family travelled to Ahmedabad to attend the high-octane match. Shami has been in fine form throughout the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. He tops the list of highest wicket-takers in World Cup 2023 despite having missed four of India's first matches.

Shami turned up with a memorable performance in the semifinal where he took seven wickets while conceding 57 runs. Riding on his effort, India were able to defeat New Zealand by 70 runs.

