New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Opening batsman Rohit Sharma on Sunday said that he would like to face Glenn McGrath if provided with an opportunity to play against a bowler from the past.

The right-handed batsman picked the Australian when a fan asked him to pick one bowler from the past whom Rohit would like to face.

In a video message on Twitter, Rohit answered: "I would like to face Glenn McGrath."

Mcgrath is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket as he has 563 wickets from 124 matches.

The Australian pacer was known for bowling at an impeccable line and length and he had called time on his career after the 2007 World Cup.

The pacer finished with 381 wickets in ODI cricket.

On the other hand, Rohit has cemented his place in the Indian side across all formats and is now the vice-captain of the white-ball team.

Last year's World Cup had been phenomenal for Rohit as he was the highest scorer of the event including five centuries and one fifty in nine games.

He scored 648 runs in the tournament and became the first batsman to hit five centuries in the single edition of the World Cup history.

Rohit broke Kumar Sangakkara's record of four centuries in a single edition of the World Cup.

Now a vice-captain of the ODI squad, he has played 224 ODIs, 108 T20Is, and 32 Tests so far. He has scored 14,029 runs across all formats.

The 33-year-old is the only player in the world to have three double tons to his credit in ODI cricket. He also holds the record for the highest individual score in the 50-over format for his knock of 264 runs against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens.

Rohit was also nominated for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award 2020 by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). (ANI)

