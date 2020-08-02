Fans reacted in ecstasy as the news of Indian Premier League 2020 being played in UAE from September 19 was confirmed by the BCCI. The apex Indian cricket board, following its Governing Council meeting on Sunday, confirmed that IPL 2020 will be held in UAE and will be played from September 19 to November 10. It also confirmed that teams will be allowed COVID-19 substitutes during the course of the tournament and can replace a player that has contracted the virus. IPL 2020 Update: BCCI Gets Official Clearance From Indian Government to Host Indian Premier League 13 in UAE.

The IPL 13 final will be played on November 10 (Tuesday) making it the first time that the franchise T20 league final will be played on a weekday instead of a weekend. Teams are expected to be allowed a maximum of 24 players, with additional replacements available in the form of COVID-19 substitutes. IPL 2020 Update: Vivo to Continue as Title Sponsor Amid India-China Border Tensions.

Meanwhile, the tournament will involve 10 doubleheaders with match start timings moved up from regular 08:00 pm start to 07:30 pm. The board have also got the official clearance from the central government to host the tournament outside India due to the rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country. Mumbai Indian are the defending champions of the IPL. They beat Chennai Super Kings by one run in last year’s final.

