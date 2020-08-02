Fans reacted in ecstasy as the news of Indian Premier League 2020 being played in UAE from September 19 was confirmed by the BCCI. The apex Indian cricket board, following its Governing Council meeting on Sunday, confirmed that IPL 2020 will be held in UAE and will be played from September 19 to November 10. It also confirmed that teams will be allowed COVID-19 substitutes during the course of the tournament and can replace a player that has contracted the virus. IPL 2020 Update: BCCI Gets Official Clearance From Indian Government to Host Indian Premier League 13 in UAE.

The IPL 13 final will be played on November 10 (Tuesday) making it the first time that the franchise T20 league final will be played on a weekday instead of a weekend. Teams are expected to be allowed a maximum of 24 players, with additional replacements available in the form of COVID-19 substitutes. IPL 2020 Update: Vivo to Continue as Title Sponsor Amid India-China Border Tensions.

IPL Final on November 10

Everyone Must Pull Together

September 19 to Nov 10! It will be a long #IPL. And we have a weekday final but I don't think that will affect viewership much. Now awaiting details of how such a complex, difficult exercise will be carried out. Everyone must pull together! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 2, 2020

CSK Fans Warn Beforehand

Credit to the BCCI President

Dada trying to organise IPL this year @SGanguly99pic.twitter.com/gZvZFUhYDO — Manya (@CSKian716) August 2, 2020

IPL Fans After the Announcement

IPL fans right now pic.twitter.com/Z4UtfgCo3P — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) August 2, 2020

Meanwhile IPL Fans to Football Fans

Me to football twitter right now. Raaniyandi IPL. 😤❤️ pic.twitter.com/LCOz5f30el — godha reddy (@tequilaxtunes) August 1, 2020

One RCB Troll

1. Rcb fans before IPL start.. 2. Rcb fans during IPL matches.. pic.twitter.com/IETOvbBjis — Rajeev Hitman 🇮🇳 (@Hmka_join_krlo) August 1, 2020

RCB Fans After the Announcement

BCCI : IPL to start from Sept 19th RCB fans : pic.twitter.com/mxxBRRNepL — ಟ್ರೋಲ್ ಹೈಕ್ಳು (@TrollHaiklu) July 30, 2020

Emotional IPL Lovers

Ipl start 19 sep IPL lover's right now#IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/RDfEiUoD6L — Lavish Patel (@Thelavishpatel) August 2, 2020

BCCI to Coronavirus

Ipl to begin from 19th Sep BCCI to Corona - pic.twitter.com/YDBqWSz7lW — @ (@SARCASTIC_soul3) August 2, 2020

Meanwhile, the tournament will involve 10 doubleheaders with match start timings moved up from regular 08:00 pm start to 07:30 pm. The board have also got the official clearance from the central government to host the tournament outside India due to the rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country. Mumbai Indian are the defending champions of the IPL. They beat Chennai Super Kings by one run in last year’s final.

