Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], February 17 (ANI): Fiery bowling spells by Renuka Singh and Georgia Wareham and an explosive fifty by skipper Smriti Mandhana guided Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to an eight-wicket win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in their Women's Premier League (WPL) match at Vadodara on Monday.

With this win, RCB has two wins in two matches and is at the top of the table. DC is in the third spot, with a win and loss each.

After RCB won the toss and elected to bowl first, they were off a fine start as dangerous Shafali Varma gave a simple catch to Smriti Mandhana at mid-off on a Renuka Singh delivery on the very first ball of the innings.

Following this early setback, Jemimah Rodrigues joined her skipper Meg Lanning for a rebuild. Rodrigues pressed the acceleration in the button against Ekta Bisht and Joshitha, collecting some fours and sixes.

DC reached the 50-run mark in 5.4 overs, thanks to a six by Rodrigues.

The 60-run stand between the duo broke as Georgia Wareham got Jemimah stumped by Richa Ghosh for 34 in 22 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes. DC was 60/2 in 6.5 overs. Kim Garth also removed Lanning for 17 in 19 balls, with three fours. DC was 62/3 in 7.3 overs.

Annabel Sutherland and Marizanne Kapp took DC to 83/3 in 10 overs, with Sutherland (19*) and Kapp (4*) unbeaten. However, after the fall of Sutherland for 19 in 13 balls to Renuka thanks to a sharp catch by Smriti at extra cover, it was all downhill for DC. DC were restricted to 84/4 in 10.2 overs.

After that, DC had no big partnerships, though Sarah Bryce (23 in 19 balls, with two fours) and Shikha Pandey (14 in 15 balls, with a four) tried to put up a fight.

Wareham, Garth Renuka and Ekta Bisht tore apart the DC batting line-up, cleaning it up for 141 runs in 19.3 overs.

Renuka (3/23) and Wareham (3/25) were the pick of the bowlers for RCB, dismantling DC with their deadly mix of pace and spin. Garth (2/19) and Bisht (2/35) played a good supporting cast as well.

During the run-chase of 142 runs, openers skipper Smriti Mandhana and Danni Wyatt Hodge gave a fine start to their team.

Mandhana set the tone for the innings with two boundaries against Kapp in the opening over, followed by Minnu Mani in the third over.

Hodge picked up as the powerplay's end came closer, hitting Shikha Pandey for two fours.

RCB reached the 50-run mark in 5.1 overs, thanks to a four by Danni over short third man.

At the end of powerplay, RCB was 57/0, with Mandhana (32*) and Danni (22*) unbeaten.

Mandhana had her foot on the accelerator, finding boundaries against Jess Jonassen, Sutherland.

The left-hander reached her half-century in 27 balls, with eight fours and a six.

With the help of a fine boundary by Danni through deep cover, RCB reached the 100-run mark in 10 overs.

The 107-run opening stand between Mandhana and Hodge was ended by Arundhati Reddy, removing Wyatt for 42 in 33 balls, with seven fours. Rodrigues took a fine catch at deep cover. RCB was 107/1 in 10.5 overs.

Mandhana's bat kept delivering blows after the partnership broke, taking RCB to a brink of a victory. Jonassen and Sutherland were getting pummeled. Shikha ended Mandhana's stay at 81 in 47 balls (with 10 fours and three sixes) thanks to a catch by Arundhati. RCB was 133/2 in 15.1 overs.

Richa finished off things in style with a six, with score of 146/2 in 16.1 overs, with Richa (11*) and Ellyse Perry (7*) unbeaten.

Arundhati and Shikha took a wicket each for DC. (ANI)

