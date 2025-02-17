Renuka Singh has become the new Purple Cap holder in WPL 2025 after taking three wickets in the Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) match on February 17. The pacer has put up a much-improved show in both the matches RCB have played and accounted for Shafali Verma, Annabel Sutherland and Shikha Pandey, finishing with figures of 3/23 in four overs. She now has five wickets in WPL 2025. After receiving the Purple Cap in the mid-innings break, Renuka Singh Thakur shared she visits the NCA (National Cricket Academy) whenever she gets time and works on perfecting her skills. Georgia Wareham Takes Two Wickets in One Over, Removes Sarah Bryce and Radha Yadav During DC-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Renuka Singh Thakur Shares How NCA Training Has Helped Her

The NCA impact! 👌 Purple Cap holder Renuka Singh Thakur shares light on how she sharpens her bowling skills 🫡🔝#TATAWPL | #DCvRCB | @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/VefnWRxpVb — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)