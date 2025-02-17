How are Delhi Capitals playing with five overseas players in the playing XI in their WPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on February 17? Fans might wonder about this, given the fact that the four-player limit on overseas cricketers has been a pretty active and crucial rule in the Women's Premier League ever since the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2023. Delhi Capitals, led by Australian Meg Lanning, have included Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen and Sarah Bryce in the playing XI and in this article, we shall take a look at the reason. Georgia Wareham Takes Two Wickets in One Over, Removes Sarah Bryce and Radha Yadav During DC-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

The Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru clash is a repeat of the WPL 2024 final where the latter came out on top to win the first-ever trophy in the history of the franchise. Delhi Capitals enter this clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on the back of a nervy victory against Mumbai Indians, one which was talked about because of some decisions made by the third umpire. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the reigning champions, had begun WPL 2025 on a high by beating Gujarat Giants in the tournament's first match where they recorded the highest-ever run chase in Women's Premier League history.

How Are Delhi Capitals Fielding Five Foreign Players in Playing XI vs RCB? Here's the Reason

Under normal circumstances, every team, as per the WPL playing conditions, are allowed to field a maximum of four overseas players in the playing XI in a certain match. However, there is an exception to this rule and that has allowed Delhi Capitals to field five overseas stars. A team in the WPL can field five foreign players in the playing XI when one of them is from an associate nation and in this case, it is Sarah Bryce, the wicketkeeper-batter who hails from Scotland. Sarah Bryce had made her WPL debut in Delhi Capitals' first match against Mumbai Indians and scored a crucial 21 runs off 10 balls.

Sarah Bryce had become just the third associate player to feature in the WPL when she had made her debut on February 15. Interestingly, DC had fielding five overseas players in their first match against RCB in the first WPL season in 2023 with USA pacer Tara Norris being the associate player in their playing XI back then.

