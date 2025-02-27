New Delhi, Feb 27: Australian top-order batter Georgia Voll will replace Chamari Athapaththu in UP Warriorz squad for the remainder of the Women's Premier League after the Sri Lankan left for national duty.

"UP Warriorz (UPW) picked Georgia Voll as a replacement for Chamari Athapaththu for the remainder of the TATA Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025. Athapaththu will be resuming national duties for Sri Lanka," the WPL said in a statement on Thursday. Mumbai Indians Beat UP Warriorz by Nine Wickets in WPL 2025; Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Mathews, Bowlers Help Former Champions Dominating Victory.

Voll, 21, is a rising star and has made a sparkling start to her international career, scoring a century in only her second ODI. She has played three T20Is in addition to three ODIs and one Test for Australia.

Voll will join UPW for Rs 30 lakh. UPW are currently placed fourth in the five-team league with four points from five matches. UPW will next play bottom-placed Gujarat Giants at Lucknow on March 3.

