Mumbai Indians thrashed UP Warriorz by eight wickets in the 11th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 in Bengaluru. With this victory, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led team jumped to the top of the WPL 2025 standings with six points. Batting first, UP Warriorz were restricted to 142/9 in 20 overs after Nat Sciver-Brunt took a three-wicket haul. For Warriorz, Grace Harris top-scored with 45 runs off 26 deliveries, including eight boundaries. While chasing 143 runs, Hayley Matthews played a gritty knock of 59 runs, whereas Nat Sciver-Brunt played a match-winning unbeaten knock of 75 runs off 44 deliveries, including 13 fours. Her knock helped the Mumbai Indians chase down the target with three overs to spare. WPL 2025: Jess Jonassen Reflects on Delhi Capitals’ Win Over Gujarat Giants, Says ‘The Team Ticked All Boxes and Executed Plans Well.’

Comfortable Victory for Mumbai Indians

