New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Wrestler Vinesh Phogat will interact with women athletes and give them a pep talk here on Wednesday, according to an official statement issued here.

Phogat became the first Indian woman wrestler to win gold in both Commonwealth and Asian Games. She is the only Indian woman wrestler to win multiple medals at the world wrestling championships.

On the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) is organising a women sports meet - 'Nari Samagam & Spardha' - at the Vinay Marg Sports Complex here on Wednesday.

At the event, Phogat will be interacting with women athletes and deliver a winning pep talk, according to the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry on Tuesday.

DoPT Secretary S Radha Chauhan and Sports Secretary Sujata Chaturvedi will grace the inaugural event at 11 am on Wednesday, it said.

This is second edition of the women sports meet and the first was held on December 22, 2021.

In addition, infrastructure development works such as synthetic volleyball court, relaying of tennis court, extension of cricket pitches, conversion of four pitches into synthetic pitches, enclosures of all eight pitches, and renovation of toilets were carried out, the statement said.

