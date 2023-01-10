Newcastle United will aim to return to winning ways when they face fellow Premier League side Leicester City in the Carabao Cup. The Magpies have been great in the Premier League so far and find themselves in the third spot, behind leaders Arsenal and champions Manchester City. Eddie Howe’s side were handed a shock defeat by Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup and after their ouster from the tournament, they will target the EFL Cup, having made it to the quarterfinals with a 1-0 win over Bournemouth. Meanwhile, you can scroll below for the live streaming and telecast details of the match. Hugo Lloris, FIFA World Cup Winning Captain of France, Retires From International Football.

Leicester City on the other hand, will hope to progress to the semifinals and keep their hopes alive for some silverware this season, after what has been a torrid and forgettable time in the Premier League. Brendan Rodgers and co languish in the 13th spot with 11 losses in 18 matches. What’s worse is that they were trounced 3-0 by Newcastle United on Boxing Day. The Magpies are set to gave Nick Pope back between the goal for this match. For Leicester City, Youri Tielemans would be the player to watch out for. The Belgian scored for the Foxes in their round of 16 clash against MK Dons.

When is Newcastle United vs Leicester City, Carabao Cup 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue Details.

Newcastle United vs Leicester City quarterfinal match in Carabao Cup 2022-23 will be played at the St. James Park. The EFL Cup match will take place on January 11, 2023 (Wednesday) and is scheduled to start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Thomas Muller Makes U-Turn on Playing for Germany, Claims ‘I’m Always Available’.

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of Newcastle United vs Leicester City, Carabao Cup 2022-23 Football Match in India?

Sadly, fans in India cannot watch EFL Cup 2022-23 matches on TV as there is no official broadcaster available. So, the Newcastle United vs Leicester City Carabao Cup 2022-23 match live telecast won't be available in India.

How to Watch the Free Live Streaming Online and Football Score Updates of Newcastle United vs Leicester City, Carabao Cup 2022-23 Football Match?

With the absence of official broadcaster, there will be no live streaming online available of Newcastle United vs Leicester City EFL Cup 2022-23 match. However, fans can try watch live streaming of the matching by trying out some VPNs

