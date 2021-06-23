Southampton, Jun 23 (PTI) India set New Zealand a tricky 139-run target to win the World Test Championship final after scoring 170 in their second innings on the sixth and final day here on Wednesday.

India resumed the day at 64 for two but none of the batsmen could play a long innings.

Rishabh Pant was top-scorer for India with his 41-run knock while Ravindra Jadeja (16), Ajinkya Rahane (15) and Mohammed Shami (13) chipped in with small contributions.

India lost three batsmen in the morning session including skipper Virat Kohli (13), Chetehswar Pujara (15) and Rahane.

Pant was dropped, when he was on 5, by Tim Southee off Jamieson.

Brief Scores:

India: 217 and 170 all out in 73 overs. (Rishabh Pant 41, Rohit Sharma 30; Tim Southee 4/48, T Boult 3/39, Kyle Jamieson 2/30).

New Zealand 1st Innings: 249 all out.

