Doha, Jan 20 (PTI) Star India paddler Manika Batra advanced to the WTT Contender semifinals after eking out a 3-2 win over Korea's Choi Hyojoo here on Friday.

The world number 36 Manika toiled hard for 41 minutes before getting the better of Hyojoo 11-6 11-9 4-11 5-11 11-7 in the women's singles quarterfinal at Lusail Sports Arena.

After taking a 2-0 lead, Manika surrendered the next two games tamely before holding her nerve to win the fifth game and seal a last-four spot.

She will face world number 24 China's Zhang Rui for a place in the final later on Friday night.

