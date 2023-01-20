After a hard-fought first ODI, India (IND) and New Zealand (NZ) will now cash in the second ODI to pull off their individual motives when they meet on January 21 (Saturday) at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur, Chattisgarh. The ongoing series' second ODI between India and New Zealand will start at 01:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). India are currently leading the three-match ODI series by 1-0, following a nail-biting win by 12 runs on Wednesday. India Likely Playing XI for 2nd ODI vs New Zealand: Check Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Raipur.

The first ODI saw a couple of heroics with the bat from both the teams, including a record-breaking double hundred by opener Shubman Gill and a nearly match-saving 140 knock from Michael Bracewell. India, batting first, towered a total of 349 runs, all due to a 208-run swashbuckling knock by Shubman Gill. The right-hand batter single-handedly steered his side to a secure total. Meanwhile, no other batter could cross the 35-run mark. Skipper Rohit Sharma remained the second-highest scorer with 34 runs.

While defending the convincing total, Indian bowling lacked the fizz that was well on display in the recently concluded series against Sri Lanka. Though New Zealand's top and middle order messed up the 350-run chase, a 162-run partnership down the order between Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner blew back life in the chase. The Indian team were petrified as Michael Bracewell looked to get away with a win for his side. However, the left-handed batter missed a yorker from Shardul Thakur in the final over, costing him what could have been an inspiring win. Tom Latham-led New Zealand will have to make sure to win the next battle scheduled on Saturday against the hosts India, to keep their hopes of winning the series alive. Meanwhile, India will see another win to seal the series. IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd ODI 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs New Zealand Cricket Match in Raipur

IND vs NZ Head-to-Head Record in ODI

The two teams have played 117 ODIs matches against each other thus far. India dominate with 56 wins, whereas New Zealand have emerged victorious 50 times. Out of 117 ODIs, one match was tied and 10 matches ended with no result.

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2023 Key Players

Key Players Shubman Gill Mohammed Siraj Kuldeep Yadav Michael Bracewell Mitchell Santner

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2023 Mini Battles

Devon Conway against Mohammed Siraj and Rohit Sharma vs Lockie Ferguson will be the mini battles to look forward to.

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2023 will be played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur, Chattisgarh, on January 21 (Saturday) and is scheduled to start at 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The toss will be held at 01:00 pm IST.

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of India vs New Zealand series 2023 in India. It will provide live Telecast of the second ODI on Star Sports 1 HD (English), Star Sports 1 (Hindi), Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and DD Sports. Disney+Hotstar, the OTT platform of Star Sports Network will provide live stream the 2nd ODI match between IND vs NZ series 2023.

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2023 Likely Playing XI

IND Likely Playing XI: Rohit Sharma ( c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Mohammed Shami

NZ Likely Playing XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham ( c), Glenn Phillips, Micheal Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Dough Bracewell

