India would be aiming to wrap up a series win when they take on New Zealand in the 2nd ODI of the series on Saturday, January 21. The Men in Blue were powered by Shubman Gill’s spectacular double hundred, which took them to a massive first innings total of 349/8. The total looked safe after the Indian bowlers had done well to restrict New Zealand to 131/6 at one stage. But they were then hit by a spectacular knock from Michael Bracewell, who bludgeoned the Indian bowlers to all parts of the ground. He added 162 runs for the seventh wicket with James Neesham and later, almost took New Zealand over the line. A Shardul Thakur delivery trapped him right in front of the stumps, ending New Zealand’s spirited fightback. IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd ODI 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs New Zealand Cricket Match in Raipur.

The hosts are unlikely to make any changes to their playing XI, if there are no injuries. Gill has almost cemented his opening slot alongside skipper Rohit Sharma. Virat Kohli, who failed to score big in the last match will bat at his usual number three slot. Suryakumar Yadav, who is yet to get off the blocks in ODI cricket, will be given another opportunity at number four in Shreyas Iyer’s absence. Ishan Kishan comes it at five, providing the option of a left-hander in the middle-order. Indian Cricket Team Fined 60% Match Fees for Slow Over Rate During First ODI Against New Zealand in Hyderabad.

Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur are the all-rounders in the playing XI. Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj will shoulder the fast bowling responsibilities with Kuldeep Yadav coming in with his left-arm leg-break bowling. The Indian team management can also have Umran Malik and if the Jammu and Kashmir pacer makes the cut, he will come in place of Thakur.

India’s Likely XI against New Zealand in 2nd ODI 2023:

Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

