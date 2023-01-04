Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], January 3 (ANI): India went on to defend a target of 163 against Sri Lanka here at the Wankhede Stadium to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The Indian bowlers came up with some intelligent bowling to register a hard-fought win by just 2 runs.

"We might lose a game here and there but it's alright. It's the young guys who got us back into the game," said Hardik Pandya in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Also Read | Maharashtra State Olympic Games 2023: Tejaswini Sawant, Pushkaraj Ingaole Clinch 50m Rifle Prone Gold Medals.

Debutant Shivam Mavi could not have asked for a better start to his international career picking up four wickets in four overs conceding only 22 runs. He got good support from his teammates with Umran Malik picking up two wickets and Harshal Patel also picking two as well.

"I have seen him [Shivam Mavi] bowling well in the IPL and I just told him to simply bowl. I told him, 'I am backing you. Even if you get hit, it's fine,'" said skipped Hardik Pandya.

Also Read | Arsenal vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Pandya went on to hurt himself in the eleventh over while fielding and also went off the field.

"Now I have got used to it. It was just cramps, I am alright. it was a rough night, I was unwell and I had my fluids down. If I am smiling, everything is fine," said Hardik Pandya.

India will now head to Pune to play Sri Lanka in the second T20I. Hardik Pandya-led side will look to take an unassailable lead as they are already leading 1-0. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)