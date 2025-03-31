Foz do Iguacu [Brazil], March 31 (ANI): The ten-member Indian squad will be competing at the World Boxing Cup Brazil 2025 in the city of Foz do Iguacu, Brazil starting from Monday.

Over 130 boxers, including Olympians, from 19 different countries - Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Chinese Taipei, France, England, Germany, Guatemala, India, Italy, Kazakhstan, Norway, Panama, Poland, Switzerland, Sweden, USA, Uzbekistan and Wales - will compete in the first World Boxing Cup of the year, to be held at the Rafain Palace Hotel and Convention.

Competitions will be held for both men and women but Indian boxers will only compete in the 10 men's weight categories.

Barring Jugnoo, who will be India's boxing representative in the 85kg, all the other boxers made the cut for the squad by winning their respective weight classes at the men's national championships held in Bareilly this January.

Jugnoo had lost to Sumit in the final at Bareilly but made the squad as the national champion was unavailable for the meet.

Asian Games bronze medallist Narender is the most recognisable name in the lot.

India, however, won't be fielding any women's boxers at the meet because the women's nationals, after being delayed multiple times, was held in Greater Noida earlier this week.

Dharmendra Singh Yadav has been appointed as the head coach for the Indian team at the World Boxing Cup Brazil 2025.

The Brazil meet will be one of the three World Boxing Cups scheduled for this year. Kazakhstan and India will host the other two in June-July and November, respectively.

Ranking points will be on offer at each meet with the top-ranked pugilists qualifying for the season-ending World Boxing Cup Finals.

India's squad for World Boxing Cup Brazil 2025: Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (50 kg), Manish Rathore (55 kg), Sachin (60 kg), Abhinash Jamwal (65 kg), Hitesh (70 kg), Nikhil Dubey (75kg), Lakshya Chahar (80kg), Jugnoo (85kg), Vishal (90kg) and Narender (90+kg).

World Boxing Cup Brazil 2025 schedule for Indian boxers

March 31 to April 3: Preliminary rounds to quarter-finals - 10:30 PM IST onwardsApril 4: Semi-finals - 11:30 PM IST onwardsApril 5: Finals - 10:30 PM IST onwards. (ANI)

