Dubai, Aug 19 (PTI) Zimbabwe will host the women's World Cup qualifier between November 21 to December 5, the International Cricket Council announced on Thursday.

The 10-team tournament, the schedule for which will be announced in due course, decides three qualifiers for next year's women's World Cup to be held in New Zealand from March 4 to April 3.

They will join five sides who have already qualified through the ICC Women's Championship -- Australia, England, India, South Africa and hosts New Zealand.

The three qualifiers as well as the next two teams will also ensure places in the next ICC Women's Championship (IWC) along with the top five from last time, as the number of teams in the third cycle of the IWC goes up from eight to 10 teams.

The teams that will be seen in action in the fifth edition of the tournament are Bangladesh, Ireland, the Netherlands, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the United States, the West Indies and Zimbabwe.

"The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier is an extremely important event in our calendar as it not only provides teams with a chance to qualify for the World Cup but will also determine the final two participants in the next edition of the ICC Women's Championship," ICC Head of Events Chris Tetley said.

Zimbabwe Cricket Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani said: "Firstly, I wish to express our heartfelt thanks to the ICC board for their magnanimous gesture in allowing us the privilege of hosting the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021.

"On our part, we will leave no stone unturned to ensure this prestigious global event stands out as a unique event that celebrates Zimbabwe in all its magnificent splendour, richness, vibrancy, diversity and glory."

