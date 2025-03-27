New Delhi [India] March 27 (ANI): Zimbabwe will welcome South Africa and New Zealand for a two-Test series as well as a T20I triangular series from June 28 to August 11. Zimbabwe will be competing in Test cricket against South Africa for the first time since December 2017 and welcoming them for the first time since August 2014 and against New Zealand after August 2016, when New Zealand visited Zimbabwe.

As quoted by ESPNcricinfo, Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) managing director Givemore Makoni called this T20I triangular series and test series "the biggest international home season we have had in years".

Also Read | Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in Barcelona vs Osasuna La Liga 2024-25 Match? Here's the Possibility of Spanish Star Featuring in Starting XI.

The season begins with the Test series versus South Africa, occurring in Bulawayo, on June 28 and July 6. Next, the T20I tri-series will take place. The teams compete against one another twice during the league phase, which spans from July 14 to July 24, with the top two teams clashing in the final on July 26. The entire series will be held in Harare.

Then proceeding to the New Zealand Tests, also in Bulawayo, from July 30 and August 7. Zimbabwe Cricket managing director Givemore Makoni felt excited to host South Africa and New Zealand for a major international home season, which they believe will be a great opportunity for their players to gain experience against top teams and boost the popularity of cricket in Zimbabwe.

Also Read | Top Five Bowlers To Take 150 Wickets Fastest in Indian Premier League, From Jasprit Bumrah to Rashid Khan; Check Full List.

"This is the biggest international home season we have had in years, and it is an incredible opportunity for our players to test themselves against two of the world's cricketing powerhouses, hosting South Africa and New Zealand for both Test cricket and an exciting T20I tri-series is a fantastic development for the growth of the game in Zimbabwe." Givemore Makoni said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

The last time Zimbabwe hosted a T20I tri-nation series was back in July 2018, which included Australia and Pakistan, and during that event, Pakistan claimed victory. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)