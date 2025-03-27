Mumbai, March 27: Former Sri Lankan pace bowler Lasith Malinga is the quickest to achieve 150 wickets in the Indian Premier League, having reached this milestone in just 105 matches. Here we will look at look at bowlers to take 150 wickets fastest in IPL. From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: A Look at Players With Most Catches Completed in Indian Premier League History.

Lasith Malinga

Lasith Malinga (Picture Credit: Mufaddal Vohra)

Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal (Photo Credits: JioCinema)

Chahal is the second-fastest bowler to take 150 wickets in Indian Premier League. He took 118 matches so achieve this feat.

Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan (Photo Credit: X/@IPL)

Rashid Khan, who surpassed India's leading fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah's record, became the third-fastest to achieve 150 wickets, accomplishing this feat in 122 matches.

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah (Photo Credit: Twitter/@mipaltan)

Fourth is Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who secured 150 wickets in 124 matches in the Indian Premier League. IPL 2025: MS Dhoni Says He Would Feel ‘Useless’ on Cricket Field Without Wicketkeeping Duties (Watch Video).

Dwayne Bravo

Dwayne Bravo (Photo Credits: @KKRiders/X)

Fifth on the list is former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, who claimed 150 wickets in 137 matches.