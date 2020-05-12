Spotify Kids Allows Parents to View Listening History, Block Content

Stockholm [Sweden], May 12 (ANI): Spotify on Tuesday announced more controls to its Spotify Kids music streaming app, allowing parents to access their child's listening history and block specific content.The company is also expanding its rollout to Japan and Germany today."All of the content accessible in Spotify Kids, which is available to Spotify Premium Family subscribers using iOS or Android devices, has been hand-picked by our expert kids editors, ensuring that only kid-friendly music and audio stories are accessible within the app," the company said in a statement."Yet we believe that parents should have the ultimate say in what their children listen to. That's why starting today, parents can access their kids' "Listening History" as well as block individual songs or audio stories from appearing in the Spotify Kids app," it added.Also, the company said that "content can only be blocked if it appears in 'Listening History'". (ANI)

