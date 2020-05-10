SRK Thanks Mumbai Police, Frontline Workers for Their 'relentless Efforts' Against COVID-19

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday lauded and expressed his gratitude to the Mumbai Police personnel and other frontline responders for their tireless efforts in the battle against coronavirus."I stand in solidarity with Maharashtra Police," the 54-year-old actor tweeted.He thanked Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Mumbai Police personnel for their "relentless efforts in the face of this adversity."The 'Don' actor also mentioned his gratefulness towards the doctors and other medical staff for their selfless contribution during these trying times."Very grateful to doctors, medical staff, health workers who are leading the fight against the virus on the frontlines," his tweet read.While the whole country continues to battle the COVID-19 crisis, the 'Dilwale' actor has come forward to give the frontline workers a boost in their fight.Earlier, the ace actor contributed 25,000 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to the Maharashtra Health Department for the safety of the doctors and healthcare workers.Shah Rukh, along with his wife Gauri, also offered their personal office space in Mumbai for quarantine purposes for children, elderly and the women.Moreover, the actor and his group companies have pledged to donate to a number of relief funds, including the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund and the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund to combat the coronavirus. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)