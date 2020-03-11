Suspension of Congress MPs Revoked, LS Speaker Says Parliament's Dignity Top Priority

By Ashoke RajNew Delhi [India], Mar 11 (ANI): Amid the crisis in Madhya Pradesh with Jyotiraditya Scindia joining the BJP, the Congress on Wednesday had a big relief in Parliament as suspension of its seven MPs was revoked by Lok Sabha Speaker.The suspension of all the seven Lok Sabha members was revoked after Speaker Om Birla held an all-party meeting in his chamber in view of continuous disruption in the House by the Opposition members.As soon as the House assembled for the day, the Congress members rushed to the well protesting against the suspension of its members.Kirit Solanki, who was chairing the proceedings tried to conduct the business but his attempts went in vain. He then adjourned the house till 12:30 pm.Speaker Om Birla, who was not chairing the proceeding since last week, called the all-party meeting which was attended by representatives of the government, besides representatives of Congress and all other parties. At the meeting, all parties unanimously suggested the Speaker withdraw the suspension of the MPs, which he accepted.Birla said, "There should be a healthy discussion on debates in Parliament. Many records have been established with your support in the last eight months. The House was not adjourned despite disruptions in the last eight months. People will come but the dignity of the House should remain.""People's faith in Parliament has increased. The Prime Minister raised the prestige of the Parliament by bowing in the temple of democracy," Birla said.He further said, "I was personally saddened by the events that took place in Parliament recently. I will establish a dialogue between the ruling party and the Opposition."These MPs were suspended for the remaining days of the budget session of Parliament on March 5 for indiscipline. These MPs included Mannickam Tagore, Gaurav Gogoi, TN Pratapam, Rajmohan Unninatham, Gurpreet Singh, Beni Bannan, and Dean Kuriyakos.Demanding that the Delhi violence be immediately discussed in the House, the MPs threw pieces of paper on the table of the Speaker, making him angry. Thereafter he was not taking part in the proceedings of the House. (ANI)

