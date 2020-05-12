T-Works Ties Up with Micromax for Making Mechanical Ventilators for COVID-19 Patients

Hyderabad, May 12 (PTI) T-Works, a Telangana government start-up incubator for hardware industry, on Tuesday entered into an agreement with Bhagwati Products Ltd, part of Micromax group, for manufacturing mechanical ventilator being developed for Covid-19 patients.

As part of the MoU, Micromax would be taking up production of the device at its manufacturing facility in E- City, Maheswaram in Ranga Reddy District, an official release said.

The ventilator was successfully demonstrated to doctors from NIMS (Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences) and to Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao on April 20.

The affordable mechanical ventilator was developed in collaboration with hardware start-ups and corporates from the city, including Qualcomm, Honeywell, Spectrochem Instruments, Entesla, Althion, Trishula and ConserVision, it said.

The team is currently focused on incorporating the advanced features that are useful for medical professionals.

"We are happy to have Micromax on board with us for the development of the emergency use ventilator.

With their manufacturing expertise and advance on licensing fee, we will be able to deliver the best-in-class ventilator for COVID-19 in a short time frame," CEO of T- Works, Sujai Karampuri said.

"We are excited to partner with the Telangana State in providing low cost Ventilators in these times of crises," Co-founder of Micromax and chairman of Bhagwati Products Limited, Rajesh Agarwal said.

The device will now go through testing and certification followed by clinical validation.

It is anticipated to be used to fulfill the demand during emergency pandemic situations, the release added.PTI GDK

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)