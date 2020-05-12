Tamil Nadu: 14-year-old Girl Dies After Being Set on Fire over Property Dispute, Two AIADMK Men Arrested

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 12 (ANI): A 14-year-old girl, who suffered severe burn injuries after being allegedly set on fire by two AIADMK functionaries here at Villupuram, has succumbed to her injuries on Monday, police said.The victim identified as Jayashree was set on fire on Sunday allegedly by the two AIADMK functionaries G Murugan and K Kaliyaperumal over a property dispute.Locals K Jayabal (42) and his brother K Kumar (38), who owned an acre of their ancestral land in Sirumadurai village at Villupuram, had a dispute over a certain part of the land with Murugan.On Sunday, Murugan's associate visited Jayabal's grocery shop to buy cigarettes. Meanwhile, a quarrel broke out between Jayabal's son Jayaraj (17) and Murugan's friend over the land dispute in which Jayaraj sustained injuries. Later Jayabal filed a case against Murugan's friend.Following this, Murugan and his close associate Kaliyaperumal in a fit of rage set Jayabal's daughter on fire and fled the spot.Police have arrested the duo based on the basis of the victim's statement.AIADMK coordinator O Paneer Selvam and associate Coordinator Edapadi Palaniswmay expelled both the party functionaries who have been accused in the case from all the party posts following the incident. (ANI)

