Washington [US], February 16 (ANI): American tech giant Apple has three Macs in early development and a new-look MacBook Air could launch in March this year.

As per GSM Arena, Apple has enlisted three upcoming Macs with the Russian Eurasian Economic Commission, with the model numbers A2681, A2615, and A2686.

The first is described as a portable computer, while the other two simply as computers. This means we could be looking at the redesigned MacBook Air, possibly the new M1 Pro/Max-powered Mac mini, and the anticipated Mac Pro.

Apple filed the upcoming iPhone SE+ 5G and iPad Air with the EEC last month, and the general expectation is that Apple will unveil both on March 8.

The new-look MacBook Air could piggyback on the same event. Rumour has it the Air will get an M2 processor, a new 13-inch display, and will conform to the recent design, established by the MacBook Pro 14 and 16.

We could also see the redesigned Mac mini with an M1 Pro (possibly with M1 Max as well) in March. Apple will most certainly keep the uber-powerful Mac Pro for its WWDC conference in the fall.

That computer could arrive with a higher-specced M1 Pro and M1 Max chip than any Apple computer anyone has seen. (ANI)

