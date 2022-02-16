In what can be called a starling revelation, Gerard Pique, according to reports, had urged the Barcelona board to not renew Lionel Messi's contract in order to save wages for the club amidst their financial crisis, according to Spanish outlet El Pais. The Argentine ended his long association with the club when there was a breakdown in talks over a new contract for him. Messi joined PSG on a free transfer after being made known by club president Joan Laporta reportedly that the club would not be able to afford him despite the latter agreeing to have a wage cut. Lionel Messi Scripts THIS Embarrassing Record With a Missed Penalty During PSG vs Real Madrid UCL 2021-22

In a teary-eyed farewell in August, Messi marked his departure from Barcelona as he set for France to embark on a new journey with PSG. There have been further reports of a rift between Messi and Pique. The Argentine reportedly was left disappointed when Pique did not initially take a pay cut and Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba did, in order to keep him at the club. Furthermore, there have been reports doing the rounds that Messi did not invite Pique when he had his former Barcelona teammates including current head coach Xavi for a reunion during the international break.

For the unversed, Messi and Pique have been playing together since their stint with Barcelona's La Masia academy days. The duo have combined to lift multiple trophies for Barcelona.

