Washington [US], May 13 (ANI): American actor Dax Shepard's popular podcast titled 'Armchair Expert' has inked an exclusive deal, moving to Spotify. It will be available only on the audio platform starting this summer.

As per Variety, under the multiyear exclusive license agreement, all existing and new episodes of the award-winning podcast, co-hosted by Shepard and Emmy-nominated producer Monica Padman, will be available exclusively on Spotify beginning July 1.

Like Spotify's other podcasts, 'Armchair Expert' will be available to listeners for free (with ads). The deal comes after Spotify a year ago inked a similar exclusively for the popular podcast 'The Joe Rogan Experience', and as the company has been greenlighting a steadily growing slate of original podcasts.

'Armchair Expert' is produced by Rob Holysz, Padman and Shepard. Also, under the deal, the audio giant has first-look rights for other Armchair Umbrella Network podcasts.

Speaking about the podcast moving to Spotify, Shepard said in a statement, "Moving to Spotify is a huge opportunity for us. I am especially grateful for the work Monica and Rob have done to get us to this point. We are all bathing in the excitement of knowing we will get to do what we love most for the coming years."

With the Spotify partnership, Shepard will continue to maintain editorial oversight and creative control of all Armchair productions. The audio giant has the same arrangement with Joe Rogan, although Spotify has removed some past episodes of "The Joe Rogan Experience" from its platform.

The weekly 'Armchair Expert' podcast, which Shepard debuted in 2018, features in-depth interviews with celebrities, artists, authors and experts.

Recent guests have included John Legend, Bill Gates, Salma Hayek, Shawn Mendes, Dr Sanjay Gupta, Tom Brady, Leslie Odom Jr., Matthew McConaughey, Dr Jane Goodall, Malcolm Gladwell, Alicia Keys, Hillary Clinton and Laura Labo (Shepard's mother). Another frequent guest is actor Kristen Bell, Shepard's wife.

On the podcast series, Shepard also has talked about his opiate addiction. Last September, he told his listeners that he had relapsed after 16 years of sobriety.

Apart from his podcast show, Shepard is known for his role as Crosby Braverman on NBC's 'Parenthood' and also recently co-starred in the Netflix series 'The Ranch' and ABC's 'Bless This Mess'.

Shepard can currently be seen as one of the hosts of 'Top Gear America' in Discovery's MotorTrend streaming app. He has also starred in films including 'Without a Paddle', 'Idiocracy', 'Hit and Run' and 'CHIPS', the latter two of which he also wrote and helmed.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)