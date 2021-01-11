Washington [US], January 11 (ANI): Chinese multinational technology company Lenovo is finally entering the Augmented Reality space by announcing the impending arrival of the 'ThinkReality A3'. This pair of enterprise AR glasses look to follow the lead set by bigger players in the segment like Epson and Microsoft.

According to Tech Crunch, the glasses are due to arrive at some point in the middle of this year. No official word from Lenovo has been said regarding the product pricing, which isn't entirely surprising for an enterprise only device. The headset sports a 1080p resolution, powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR1 chip. A pair of fish-eye cameras provide motion tracking, while an eight-megapixel RGB camera grabs video for remote use.

The device is going to be designed to tether to a PC or a handful of Motorola (owned by Lenovo) phones via USB-C. As per Tech Crunch, the glasses follow the announcement of the 'ThinkReality A6' head-mounted display, which offers a more traditional form factor (insofar as there is a traditional form factor for AR, I suppose).

It can be seen clearly that Lenovo thinks the immediate future for AR is in the enterprise space. The company has dabbled with it a bit in the consumer space earlier with products like the Star Wars Jedi Challenges headset, but for now, at least, that feels like something of a one-off. (ANI)

