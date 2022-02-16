Washington [US], February 16 (ANI): Social media giant Facebook App's official Twitter handle on Tuesday announced that the News Feed is being rebranded to just 'Feed'.

In an email sent to The Verge, Facebook explained that this is "just a name change to better reflect the diverse content people see on their Feeds," and that it shouldn't "impact the app experience more broadly."

Facebook is one of the most popular social network apps used in the world with about 2.89 billion monthly active users as of this month, GSM Arena reported. The sheer size of the company means that conflict is inevitable.

In recent months, Meta has faced scrutiny about its platform affecting teens' mental health, and most recently it faced pressure from the European Union due to the way it handled its European user's data. (ANI)

