Washington [US], April 30 (ANI): Microsoft has announced that it is working on adding a VPN (Virtual Private Network) to its Edge web browser. Apparently, the VPN would be directly available in the browser as an in-built feature and it will be available to all users for free.

As revealed by a Microsoft support page, the feature has been added and implemented to improve security and privacy. Called as 'Edge Secure Network,' Microsoft is currently testing the Cloudflare-powered VPN service, claiming it will roll out to the public as a part of its security upgrade, reports The Verge.

The advantage for users running this private network is that the data is largely protected from the user's ISP as the location is hidden, hence improving online security.

Microsoft explains, "When using Microsoft Edge Secure network, your data is routed from Edge through an encrypted tunnel to create a secure connection, even when using a non-secure URL that starts with HTTP. This makes it harder for hackers to access your browsing data on a shared public Wi-Fi network."

"By encrypting your web traffic directly from Microsoft Edge, we help prevent your internet service provider from collecting your browsing data like details about which websites you visit. Microsoft Edge Secure Network lets you browse with a virtual IP address that masks your IP and replaces your geolocation with a similar regional address to make it more difficult for online trackers to follow you as you browse," Microsoft added.

To use the feature, users will be prompted to sign in to or create a Microsoft Account. A solid shield icon would then appear in the browser frame, indicating that the Edge Secure Network has now been turned on. Once the browser is closed, the feature will turn off.

It's unclear when Microsoft Edge would roll out the VPN integration at this time, but the support page detailing the feature suggests that its arrival is coming soon. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)