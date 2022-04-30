Newcastle and Liverpool lock horns in the English Premier League 2021-22 clash. Liverpool are currently placed second on the team standings with 24 wins from 33 matches. Newcastle, on the other hand, are on ninth place with just 11 wins from 34 matches. Meanwhile, if you are looking for Newcastle vs Liverpool live streaming online and live TV telecast details then you can scroll down. Premier League Interrupts Liverpool, Manchester City’s Champions League Ambitions.

Since December 2015, Newcastle are winless against Liverpool in last ten Premier League meetings. Meanwhile, Newcastle come into the fixture with four back to back wins. Liverpool, on the other hand, have won two consecutive matches.

When is Newcastle vs Liverpool, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Newcastle vs Liverpool Premier League 2021-22 match will be played at the St. James' Park in Manchester. The game will be held on April 30, 2021 (Saturday) and is scheduled to begin at 05:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Newcastle vs Liverpool, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Newcastle vs Liverpool match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Newcastle vs Liverpool, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Newcastle vs Liverpool match on Disney+Hotstar.

