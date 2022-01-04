Shenzhen [China], January 4 (ANI): After teasing that the OnePlus 9RT will soon launch globally, the company has now confirmed that the gadget will launch in India on January 14.

As per GSM Arena, the smartphone will launch on January 14 at 5 pm (local time) alongside the OnePlus Buds Z2.

Also Read | Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of BFC vs SCEB in Indian Super League 8 on TV and Online.

OnePlus had launched its 9RT smartphone in China back in October, and reportedly this is going to be its first outing in another territory.

The company confirmed the news on its Twitter handle too.

Also Read | Peacemaker: Streaming Date and Time, Where to Watch John Cena, James Gunn’s Upcoming DC Show Online!.

According to GSM Arena, the OnePlus 9RT is a Snapdragon 888-powered device and comes with fancy cooling. The display is 6.62" AMOLED with all the fancy bells and whistles such as HDR10+ support, sRGB and DCI-P3 support, 120 Hz refresh rate, 600 Hz touch sampling rate.

The trio of cameras on the back hold some flagship potential with a 50 MP main shooter and a Sony IMX766 sensor behind, but the second cam is a 16 MP ultra-wide-angle, while the third is a classic macro lens, no portrait cam with optical zoom whatsoever.

The OnePlus Buds Z2 got announced in mid-December for the US and Europe, and now they will launch in India too, delivering ANC in a more affordable package than the OnePlus Buds Pro. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)