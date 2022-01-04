Bengaluru FC would take on SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League on Tuesday, January 5. The match, beginning at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) would be played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim. Bengaluru FC would aim to keep the momentum going, something that they got from a spectacular 4-2 victory over Chennaiyin FC in their last game. They would want to start the new year on a high and improve their position on the points table. SC East Bengal on the other hand, would hope that their struggles end alongside the year 2021 as they are the only team to not win a single game this season. After eight matches, they find themselves at the very bottom of the points table with just four points and the players and new coach Mario Rivera would hope that they can put together a victorious performance against an in-form side. Indian Super League Points Table 2021–22 Updated

Rivera would not be present in the dugout for this game but the Red and Gold Brigade would have Renedy Singh fulfilling his duties as assistant coach. SC East Bengal would be without the services of key player Antonio Perosevic, who is currently under suspension. Let us take a look at the live streaming details of the game.

The Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim. The match will take place on January 04, 2021 (Tuesday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Fans in India can catch the live-action of Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Fans can also watch Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the BFC vs SCEB clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

