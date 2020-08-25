Massachusetts [US], Aug 25 (ANI): Polaroid has announced the launch of its new Hi-Print mobile printer that can turn pictures into stickers.

According to Mashable, the mobile printer is available on Polaroid's website for USD 99.99 with a 20-sheet printer cartridge costing USD 16.99 separately. One can also spend USD 129.99 for a starter set that comes with the printer and 40 sheets of paper. Other retailers, like Best Buy and Amazon, will be put it on sale on September 10.

As per Polaroid, the printing from the Hi-Print should be pretty simple. The user need connect to it via Bluetooth, choose and customize (with filters and text) what one wants to print in an accompanying iOS or Android app and get the sticker printed. The images come out in the form of 2.3-inch by 3.4-inch wallet-friendly photos, but with adhesive backs, so people can stick them wherever one wants. Polaroid said that printing takes less than a minute and claims the photos are water-resistant.

As per Mashable, the battery is supposedly good for 20 prints before one needs to charge it using a Micro-USB cable again. It looks tempting to just print the first 20 memes you find in your photo library, but remember it costs USD 17 to get more sheets. (ANI)

