The wait is finally over and James Anderson has finally reached 600 wicket club after the play finally resumed after more than four and a half hours of delay. On day five of the third test match between England and Pakistan, Anderson trapped Azhar Ali in the 62nd over as the Pakistani batsman found a thick edge and landed straight into the hands of the Joe Root. Ali who looked quite good in the middle finally made way into the pavilion on the score of 31. With this wicket, Anderson made way into the 600-wicket club and the netizens couldn't keep clam. James Anderson Becomes First Fast Bowler to Take 600 Test Wickets, Achieves Feat During England vs Pakistan 3rd Test.

The netizens posted tweets on social media and congratulated the English pacer for the feat. Anderson occupies the fourth spot in the list of highest wicket-takers of all times. Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan stands on number one with 800 wickets, Australia's Shane Warne stands on number two with 708 wickets. Whereas Anil Kumble is on number three with 619 wickets. For now let's have a look at the video and the reactions of the same below:

Reactions:

6️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ Test wickets for Jimmy Anderson 🎉🎉🎉 He becomes the first fast bowler to ever reach the mark!#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/QCaEzxm4NS — ICC (@ICC) August 25, 2020

Another one

Muttiah Muralitharan Shane Warne Anil Kumble …and James Anderson James Anderson joins the 600 Club!#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/TUQnYOFD0f — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) August 25, 2020

Timeline

2008: 100th wicket 2010: 200th wicket 2013: 300th wicket 2015: 400th wicket 2017: 500th wicket 2020: 6⃣0⃣0⃣th wicket#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/fLDJKfNvrX — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) August 25, 2020

Jimmy on fire

Take a bow

Pakistan currently has lost three wickets and the Men in Green currently trails by 189 runs. Babar Azam is still batting on the score of 18 runs alongside Asad Shafiq.

