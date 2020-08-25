Viridiana Álvarez Chávez from Aguascalientes in Mexico has broken the Guinness World Record for the fastest ascent of the top three highest mountains with supplementary oxygen in only one year and 364 days. She is the only woman to have achieved the feat. In one year and 364 days, she scaled three peaks and earned the Guinness World Records title. Viridiana’s journey started with Everest (8,848 meters; 29,029 feet high) on May 16, 2017, followed by K2 (8,611 meters; 28,251 feet) on July 21, 2018, and finished at Kangchenjunga (8,856 meters; 28,169 feet) on May 15, 2019. She is also the first Latin American to climb K2, the second-highest mountain in the world, and one of the most dangerous. Anita Kundu, Mountaineer From Hisar, Selected For 'Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2019' in Land Adventure Category.

Recognising her adventurous achievement, she was earned a title, featuring Raquel Assis, Senior Manager, Guinness World Records Latin America Records Management Team. This Guinness World Records title was previously held by Go Mi-Sun from South Korea. Mi-Sun scaled the three highest mountains in two years and two days in 2007. She passed away two years later while on an expedition in Nanga Parbat in the western Himalayas. Other than mountaineering, Viridiana is also a public speaker and talks about "breaking paradigms; highlighting the importance of emotional intelligence, a positive attitude, discipline, and consistency to achieve goals". Nepalese Stray Dog Creates Record by Climbing Himalayan Mountain Along With Expedition Team (See Pictures)

Viridiana Álvarez Chávez From Her Adevntourous Journey:

Now, Viridiana wants to conquer the 14 highest mountains in the world, and become the first North American to do so. She completed the recent record-breaking feat in 2019. While the Chávez's climbing plans have been put on hold due to COVID-19 pandemic, she is now training at home for her next climb. She also dreams of going to Mount Everest someday. With this achievement, she is also the first Latin American woman to summit K2, the second-highest mountain in the world only after Everest.

