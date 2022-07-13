Beijing [China], July 13 (ANI): Realme introduced the Buds Air 3 Neo wireless earbuds in China earlier today. These are a less expensive alternative to the Realme Buds Air 3 that we tested earlier this year.

According to GSM Arena, the Air 3 Neo includes 10mm Bass Boost drivers, Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, and Dolby Atmos support, but does not include active noise cancellation (ANC).

Also Read | Ms Marvel Episode 6 Review: Iman Vellani's Disney+ Series Fails to Stick the Landing With A Frustrating Finale (LatestLY Exclusive).

The IPX5 water-resistant Buds Air 3 Neo have touch controls on the stems. They also include dual microphones for voice pickup and allow an 88ms low latency mode.

They obtain the same 30-hour rated combined battery life and 7-hour standalone music playback with the charging case, as reported by GSM Arena.

Also Read | Dwaraka Ravi Teja Meets Virat Kohli After 6 Years; Former Sunrisers Hyderabad Player Recalls How They Use to Dance on Chiranjeevi Songs.

Realme Buds Air 3 Neo are available in Blue and White and cost CNY 149 ($22). In China, open sales begin on July 19. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)