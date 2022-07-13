Former Deccan Chargers and Sunrisers Hyderabad cricketer Dwaraka Ravi Teja, who now plays for Meghalaya, took to social media to share pictures of himself with Virat Kohli. He also left a note for the former Team India captain after the two met after a six-year gap, indicating that the two referred to each other as 'Chiru', a reference to Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi. God Father First Look Teaser Out! Chiranjeevi’s Swag Is Unmissable in This Glimpse From Telugu Remake of Lucifer (Watch Video).

Dwaraka Ravi Teja penned: "Met him after six long years after IPL in UK and the first thing he tells me is Chiru kaisa hai tu? Throwback to U-15 days when we were roommates and I used to watch Chiranjeevi's songs on tv and he used to dance to them". Ravi Teja explained: "From then on we never called each other by our names and Chiru was the nickname we gave each other and whenever we met post that we always called each other Chiru".

Check Out Dwaraka Ravi Teja's Instagram Post Below

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RAVI TEJA DB (@dwarakaraviteja)

"Such fond memories and even after so many years everything still felt the same and nothing has changed. It was great seeing you Chiru and hope to meet you again super soon." This post by Ravi Teja quickly went viral. Social media users, particularly Chiranjeevi's admirers, are ecstatic to learn about this charming little fact about Virat Kohli's friendship with Ravi Teja.

