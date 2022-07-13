Ms Marvel Episode 6 Review: With the first two episodes, Ms Marvel proved itself to be a really fun and energetic coming-of-age tale that put forward the innocence of adolescence, while the big Marvel shenanigans took a step back. While the show kept going on, there was feeling of that formula fading away and the more tiresome tropes of the MCU coming forward. The finale for Ms Marvel completely leans into that and perhaps creates for one of the more disappointing endings to these MCU Disney+ series, considering how high we started. Also a warning, some mild spoilers will be mentioned. Ms Marvel Series Review: Iman Vellani’s Disney+ Show is a Sweet, Rebellious Coming-of-Age Drama Wrapped Up in Superheroics! (LatestLY Exclusive).

The finale of Ms Marvel, which sees the directing team of Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah return, follows Kamala (Iman Vellani), Bruno (Matt Lintz), Nakia (Yasmeen Fletcher) and Zoe (Laurel Marsden) save Kamran (Rish Shah) from the Department of Damage Control (DODC), who are after him as he escapes from their base. After developing powers of his own as Najma sacrificed herself last episode to save him, he develops new powers he can't handle and is labeled as a threat.

A Still From Ms Marvel Episode 6 (Photo Credit: Marvel Studios)

In an episode that’s filled with all the Home Alone hijinks as our group of characters try to take down the DODC, it was a surprisingly frustrating watch. For a long time now these Disney+ shows have proved that some of their more technicalities aren’t really the best. With Ms Marvel it has been more often as weird blocking and framing of the scenes take place which makes everything look extremely amateurish. Scenes don’t flow properly and choppiness is a thing that persists.

While Iman Vellani’s portrayal of Kamala Khan remains a constant good, it’s unfortunately marred by everything surrounding it. So many of these MCU shows have a similar format to the point where it feels like they are just there to give the superheroes their iconic suits from the comics in the finale. With WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Hawkeye, you saw all of them get their suits in the end, and here it was the same.

Watch The Trailer:

The six-episode format truly is a boon for Marvel. Ms Marvel proves that with rushing straight to the point with no build up at all. With Kamala finally landing in Jersey City and being notified about Kamran, the sense of urgency is forced upon the viewer rather than being created. Having a conversation with a friend last week I mentioned how so much of this show would have been impactful had the ideas been allowed to breathe, but none of them are.

Episode six features such meaningful ideas of oneness and coming together, but rather than feeling impactful, it left me sad knowing the potential wasn’t realised to its fullest. However, the scenes of Kamala interacting with her family were extremely heartwarming. Zenobia Shroff and Saagar Shaikh are always a treat, but Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan stole the show here. With a performance that encapsulates the most parental parts of a father-daughter relationship, Kapur makes this character extremely memorable.

A Still From Ms Marvel Episode 6 (Photo Credit: Marvel Studios)

As previously mentioned, Iman Vellani also begins her superhero journey here proving once again that she is one of the best additions to the MCU. With her personality feeling like it was ripped straight from the comics, I can’t wait to see her return in The Marvels. The rest of the cast with Matt Lintz, Rish Shah and Yasmeen Fletcher are great too in their roles, but the writing is what lets them down often. The Boys Season 3 Episode 8 Review: It’s All Supes and No Heroes In the Highly Satisfying Conclusion of Antony Starr and Karl Urban’s Amazon Prime Series (LatestLY Exclusive).

With a love triangle being set up between Bruno, Kamran and Kamala, it just came off as unnecessary. Even Nakia’s relationship with Kamala feels barebones seeing they just didn’t interact enough to create an impact. The villains are also not memorable in the slightest. If you thought Nimra Bucha’s Najma was underdeveloped, then Alysia Reiner’s Sadie Deever, a DODC agent, will just have you scratching your head wondering where she came from.

Yay!

Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan

Supporting Cast

Nay!

Moments Aren’t Allowed to Breathe

Feels Rushed

Final Thoughts

I hope someone at Marvel realises that the six-episode format isn’t working in the slightest. After such a promising start, Ms Marvel runs into the same issue that has plagued the previous Marvel Disney+ series. With a show that could have created some huge noise with its messages, Ms Marvel is just another entry in a long line of projects that failed to capitalise on its potential. Ms Marvel is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Rating: 2.0

