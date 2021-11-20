Seoul [South Korea], November 20 (ANI): Samsung's upcoming Galaxy A13 5G key specs have been confirmed as the phone's user manual was spotted online.

As per GSM Arena, Galaxy A13 will sport the same design seen in render form from a while back.

There's a waterdrop notch cutout on the front for the selfie cam, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner that doubles as the power button and a USB-C port at the bottom joined by a headphone jack and speaker.

The back sports a triple camera setup with a 50MP main sensor and two auxiliary modules coming in at 5MP and 2MP.

Even though the phone is expected to launch towards the end of this year or even in 2022, it will do so with the older Android 11 OS with Samsung's One UI 3 presumably on top.

The rest of the Galaxy A13 5G spec sheet includes a Dimenisty 700 chipset, 4/6GB RAM and 64/128GB storage. The battery is expected to come in at 5,000 mAh and should support 25W charging. (ANI)

