The Qatar GP 2021 on Saturday has a couple of events lined up for the fans. One of them is the Free Practice Session 3 and the other is the Qualifying Round which will help you determine the grid for the main event which will happen on Sunday, November 21, 2021. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. But before that, let's have a quick look at the preview of the game. The first Free Practice Session was won by Max Verstappen. Qatar Grand Prix 2021 Preview: Timings in IST, Date, Live Streaming, Venue & Other Details You Need to Know About the Formula 1 Race at Losail International Circuit.

The Red Bull racer is preparing for both events and has even put out a post on social media. The winner of the Free Practice Session 2 was Valtteri Bottas. He put up a post on social media and said that he has his eye on the upcoming events on Saturday. This is the first event hosted by the Losail International Circuit and thus not much information was available about the track. By now, the racers must have gotten a fair idea about the same. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the games below.

When Is Qatar GP 2021, F1 Free Practice Session 2 & Qualifying Race? Know Date, Time and Schedule

Qatar GP 2021 will take place at the Losail International Circuit in Qatar on November 19, 2021 (Friday). The Practice Session 2 & Qualifying will begin at 4:00 pm and 7.30 pm respectively (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Qatar GP 2021, F1 Practice Session 2 & Qualifying on TV?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcasters of F1 races in India and will be streaming the Qatar GP 2021, F1 Free Practice Session 1 & 2 live on its channels. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2 channels to watch the live telecast of Qatar GP 2021.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online Of Qatar GP 2021, F1 Practice Session 2 & Qualifying Main Race?

Those unable to watch the F1 race on TV can turn to online platforms. Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports will provide the Qatar GP 2021 live streaming for its fans in India. So fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to watch the race online.

