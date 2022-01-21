Washington [US], January 21 (ANI): New leaked pictures of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G reveal frame and rear panel components.

As per GSM Arena, the panel appears black, though this could be prior to painting. Either way, black is one of the rumoured colour options for this model, alongside white, light blue and orange. This same colour palette will be used for other Ax3 phones as well, including the Galaxy A13 and A33 5G.

As for the cameras, there will be four modules. The main camera is expected to have the same 64 MP resolution as the A52 models, but the ultra-wide may be getting an upgrade to 32 MP (up from 12 MP).

In the leaks, there is only one centred punch hole for a selfie camera.

As per GSM Arena, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G will use two different chipsets, one of which is expected to be the Exynos 1200. There isn't going to be an A53 4G, the two different chips will both power 5G units. Other than that, they should share the same hardware.

The A53 is expected to be announced in the first quarter of this year, likely alongside other Ax3 models. (ANI)

