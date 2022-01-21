India continues to be winless in the three-match ODI series as KL Rahul and men failed to win in the second ODI against South Africa at the Boland Park. The Indian team lost the game by seven wickets and with this, the home team now leads the three-match series 2-0. In this article, we shall have a look at the stat highlights of the match. But before that, let's have a look at how the game panned out to be for both sides. The day belonged to Quinton de Kock and Janneman Malan who gave a great start to the home team and ushered them to a stunning win. India vs South Africa 2nd ODI 2022 Highlights.

It would be safe to say that the Indian team was outplayed by the home side in all departments of the game. So KL Rahul's luck with the toss continued and he opted to bat. On one hand, when the newly crowned skipper scored a half-century, his fellow opener Shikhar Dhawan chipped in with 29 runs. Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli got dismissed on a duck and scripted unwanted records for himself. Rishabh Pant was the only one who contributed well scoring 85 runs. Shardul Thakur scored 40. Contribution from the lower order took India to a target of 287 runs. On the other hand, as mentioned above South African openers gave a flying start to the team.

Quinton de Kock scored 78 runs and Malan made 91 runs. Yuzvendra Chahal did get rid of Temba Bavuma, but that surely wasn't enough as Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen took the team to the finishing line. The home team had the last laugh. Now, let's have a look at the stat highlights below.

#Pant's prolific knock of 85 runs is the highest-ever score by an Indian wicket-keeper batter on South African soil in the ODI format.

#This was Virat Kohli's 14th duck in One Day Internationals.

#Kohli now featured on number two in the list of most ducks scored by a batsman (No. 1-7) across formats for the Indian team

#Keshav Maharaj became the first spinner to dismiss Kohli for a duck in the 50-over format

#KL Rahul becomes the fifth Indian captain to lose the first two games as a captain.

#288 runs was the highest successful chase by the home team at Boland Park in the last 15 ODIs.

#Also this is the second-highest successful chase by South Africa against India. South Africa had chased 297 runs against India at Nagpur in 2011.

#KL Rahul slammed his 10th ODI half-century.

The last match of the three-game ODI series will be held on January 23, 2022, in Cape Town. Needless to say, the visitors will be looking to play for pride in the last game of the series.

