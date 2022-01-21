Kim Kardashian is on a roll, isn't she? The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star who rose to prominence post her reality TV show stint is now an entrepreneur with many businesses registered under her name. And amidst this busy schedule of hers, Kardashian manages to take some time out and keep her social media fam updated with all the happenings in her life. The recent being, her super sexy pool pictures. Now Kim Kardashian in a bikini is definitely a sight for sore eyes but this one is definitely hotter than the rest. Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Throwback Pictures on Her Daughter Chicago West’s Fourth Birthday, Calls Her ‘The Ultimate Princess!’

Kim took to her Instagram account to share pictures from her new pool session. Dressed in a nude coloured monokini, Kim was soaking some sun while looking drop-dead gorgeous. Yes, the outfit does remind us of her very brand, SKIMS, and the palette is probably borrowed from the same. Kim further styled her swimwear by opting for Tiffany & Co jewellery with nude makeup. We loved her nude lips and the way she styled her hair in a chic ponytail. From Selena Quintanilla to Madonna, Iconic Celebs Kim Kardashian Turned Into for Halloween Over the Years!

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kim recently shared a slew of sexy pictures on her Instagram account and blame them for breaking the internet. Post her separation from hubby Kanye West, Kim is busy with her life and her romance with Pete Davidson is already making headlines. Well, as Paris Hilton said, 'we're happy to see her happy.'

