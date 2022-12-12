Seoul [South Korea], December 12 (ANI): South Korean tech giant Samsung's upcoming flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S23, has had plenty of rumours about it but now a new one has surfaced from a reliable source according to tech website GSM Arena.

According to GSM Arnea, a recent tweet from Ice Universe, a Twitter handle which is famed for leaks, suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S23 series will bring support for 8K@30fps video recording.

There already are many other smartphones recording 30fps videos at 4320p resolution, but this is going to be the first for a Samsung phone.

The difference between 30 and 24fps may not seem much in numbers, but it's definitely easy to spot the difference in the video.

Also, the tipster mentions only on the 'S23', which implies that the whole lineup will get the upgrade. It makes it a tad more impressive given that the vanilla Galaxy S23 will be a tiny phone, reported GSM Arena.

Meanwhile, previous rumours about the Galaxy S23 suggest that Samsung is reportedly working with Iridium, a 66-strong Low Earth orbit satellite constellation which provides voice and data services, to bring satellite communications to the Galaxy S23 family.

Apple has its Emergency SOS feature that works via satellite on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro lines, which works through a partnership with Globalstar.

For the past two years, Samsung has been working on overcoming the technical challenges of bringing satellite communications to smartphones.

As per GSM Arena, other leaks and rumours suggest that the Galaxy S23 family will exclusively use a higher-binned version of Qualcomm's recently unveiled Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and the launch is going to take place in the first week of February 2023. (ANI)

