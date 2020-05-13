Tekashi 6ix9ine's 200G USD Donation to No Kid Hungry Declined

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Washington D.C. [USA], May 13 (ANI): Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine can't even give away 200,000 USD.According to Page Six, the 24-year-old rapper, who was released from prison last month, tried to donate 200,000 USD to the nonprofit No Kid Hungry, but the organisation rejected the offer, according to reports Tuesday (local time).The rapper whose real name is Daniel Hernandez fumed on Instagram writing "@nokidhungry rather take food out the mouth of these innocent children I never seen something so cruel." A spokeswoman for No Kid Hungry told the website Complex, "We are grateful for Mr. Hernandez's generous offer to donate to No Kid Hungry, but we have informed his representatives that we have declined this donation.""As a child-focused campaign, it is our policy to decline funding from donors whose activities do not align with our mission and values."Last month, the 'GOOBA' rapper was released from a private prison in Jamaica, Queens, by Judge Paul Engelmeyer due to the coronavirus pandemic that spurred the federal judge in Manhattan to release him early because of his asthma. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)