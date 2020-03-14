Telangana Govt Not Taking Coronavirus Crisis Seriously, Says BJP MLC

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): BJP MLC Ramchander Rao on Friday accused Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao-led Telangana government of hiding certain things about the ongoing coronavirus crisis and said that it is not taking the deadly disease seriously."In Telangana and some other states, there is a lot of fear among the people. There are many reported cases, where people suspected of having coronavirus have been admitted to the hospitals and put in quarantine. However, I feel that the Telangana government is trying to hide certain things," Rao told ANI here.He said that the state government is trying to dismiss the coronavirus concerns lightly and does not want to take preventive measures."I think some seriousness is required in the matter. In Karnataka, one person died of COVID-19 and when his travel history is taken, he was here in Telangana for a few days. There are chances of spreading coronavirus in Telangana, which the government has to take seriously," Rao said."The BJP feels that instead of taking preventive measures regarding awareness about COVID-19 and setting up medical facilities to combat the disease, the Telangana government is focusing on other issues," he added.Rao suggested that the government should initiate preventive measures and awareness programmes in rural areas.So far, one confirmed case of coronavirus has been reported from Telangana. Overall, the total cases in India stands at 82. (ANI)

