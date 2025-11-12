Amid social media buzz and widespread speculation, Telangana Forest and Environment Minister Konda Surekha issued a public clarification, stating that she had no intention of hurting or defaming veteran actor Akkineni Nagarjuna or his family members. Nagarjuna Issues Legal Notice to Telangana Minister Konda Surekha Over Her Remarks Regarding Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya’s Divorce.

In a statement shared with the media, Konda Surekha emphasised that recent remarks or posts attributed to her were being misinterpreted or taken out of context, leading to unnecessary controversy.

Amid Backlash, Konda Surekha Clarifies Stance on Akkineni Family: ‘I Have Great Respect for Them’

"I have great respect for Nagarjuna Garu and his family, who have made immense contributions to Indian cinema. My words were never meant to cause any harm, disrespect, or defamation," the statement read.

The clarification comes after a section of social media users and fan groups expressed outrage over earlier comments, interpreting them as critical of the Akkineni family. The controversy quickly went viral, prompting calls for an apology and clarification.

Telangana Minister Konda Surekha Responds to Social Media Outrage

Reiterating her admiration for the actor, the Minister said, "I deeply value the legacy and reputation of the Akkineni family. If my words have caused any hurt, I sincerely apologise. That was never my intention."

Akkineni Nagarjuna, one of the most respected figures in Telugu cinema, has not issued an official response so far. The actor, known for his dignified presence both on and off screen, continues to enjoy a wide fan following across the country.

Earlier in October 2024, Konda Surekha had made alleged defamatory remarks about former Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) and actor Nagarjuna. Later, Surekha apologised to the Akkineni family.