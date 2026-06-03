Telangana Weather Forecast: Heatwave Subsides as IMD Predicts Rain; Monsoon Arrival Expected by June 10-13

Hyderabad, June 3: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday announced the withdrawal of heatwave alerts across Telangana, noting that temperatures have begun to subside due to evolving weather patterns. Speaking to ANI, IMD Hyderabad Meteorologist GNRS Srinivas said that while the state had been reeling under intense heat since mid-May, the situation is now gradually improving.

"From around the 20th of May, Telangana state has been experiencing very high temperatures, particularly in the North Telangana and East Telangana districts. We have seen heatwave conditions prevailing for longer periods of 6 to 8 days, both in North Telangana and East Telangana in many of the districts," Srinivas said. The meteorologist explained that a shift in atmospheric conditions has provided much-needed relief to the region. Hyderabad Weather: Rain Likely Wednesday, June 3, 2026 | 36°C High.

"However, since the last 2-3 days, some synoptic situations have evolved, whereby temperatures have started to come down. Since the last two days, we have withdrawn the heatwave alerts over North Telangana and East Telangana also," he added. "But temperatures ranging from 41°C to 43°C were also recorded since yesterday as well, in some districts of North Telangana and East Telangana," he noted. Srinivas stated that a weather system is currently passing through the region, triggering rainfall.

"From yesterday onwards, some cumulonimbus activity, that is, pre-monsoon showers activity, has started due to a trough passing through Telangana up to northeast Tamil Nadu. So, during the next 2 to 3 days, almost all districts of Telangana are likely to experience rains, mainly in the afternoon or evening due to the development of cumulonimbus clouds," Srinivas said. The meteorologist further noted that these showers would lead to a much-anticipated dip in mercury levels.

"Thereby, temperatures are likely to come down from today onwards by 2°C to 4°C during the next 4 days gradually," he added. Providing an update on the progress of the monsoon, Srinivas informed that the seasonal rains are expected to hit the Indian mainland imminently. "Coming to the monsoon situation, monsoon winds are likely to enter mainland Kerala by tomorrow. So, conditions are becoming favourable for that situation, and most likely, the monsoon could enter mainland India at Kerala by tomorrow," he said. Hyderabad Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Wednesday, 03 June 2026: Clear Skies Turn Overcast with Afternoon Showers, High of 36°C.

Once the monsoon reaches Kerala, it is expected to take about a week to travel northwards into Telangana. "From there, it takes another 5 to 7 days for the monsoon to enter into Telangana. So we can expect monsoonal rains from around the 10th to 13th; around that date, the monsoon could enter Telangana," Srinivas told ANI.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)