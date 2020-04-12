Tendulkar Extends Wishes to Fans on Easter

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday extended his wishes to fans on the occasion of Easter.Tendulkar took to Twitter to write: "Easter reminds us to never lose hope and have faith. There will always be light at the end of the tunnel. We shall overcome these challenging times together through our prayers and our mental and physical strength as a country. Happy Easter everyone!"Easter marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ following his crucifixion on Good Friday. It also marks the culmination of Lent, a 40-day period of fasting and penance.However, as the country is currently reeling with the coronavirus crisis, several churches remain closed on Easter.The tally of the country's novel coronavirus cases has increased to 8356 on Sunday.Of these, 716 have been cured and discharged, and 273 have succumbed to the virus. (ANI)

